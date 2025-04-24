Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 175,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Certara by 198.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

