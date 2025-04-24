Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 807.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on STC shares. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.