Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $302.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.90. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti

Insider Buying and Selling at Ubiquiti

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.