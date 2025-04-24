Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 764.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.18. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $27,242.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,235.20. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Lamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,048.76. This trade represents a 12.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 341,309 shares of company stock worth $15,863,578 and have sold 287,458 shares worth $13,689,886. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

