Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 11,092 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 816.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

CDE stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

