Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 807.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,784,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 297,144 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 220.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Stephens initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

