Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 807.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

