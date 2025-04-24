Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 811.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 112.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

