Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 810.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

