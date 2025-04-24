Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,977,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

