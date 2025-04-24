Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 835.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

