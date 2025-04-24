Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 221,456 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,725. The trade was a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

