Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 788.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,273,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.6 %

NEO stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.