Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 806.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

