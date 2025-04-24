Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 829.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAN. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dana by 484.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Dana by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

