Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 845.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $6,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after buying an additional 722,639 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

