Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 806.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after purchasing an additional 359,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HMN opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,998,887.88. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

