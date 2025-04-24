Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $54,000 Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 804.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

