Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 807.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WSBC. DA Davidson increased their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.