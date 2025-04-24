Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Albany International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $95.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

