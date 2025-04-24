Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 820.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.