Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 804.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,648 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $15,268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after purchasing an additional 435,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,164 shares of company stock worth $411,122. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

