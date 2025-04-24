Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 786.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $503,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 36.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

