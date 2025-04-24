Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

