Sterling Capital Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $147,628,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth $124,422,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $102,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $75,447,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,595,803.84. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SARO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SARO stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.