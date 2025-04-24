Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 793.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 229,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 516,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLKN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

