Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 638.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 441,265 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.