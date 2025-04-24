Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 779.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $18,316,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,662,000 after purchasing an additional 527,054 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 280,893 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

