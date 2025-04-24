Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 812.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

