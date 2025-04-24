Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 805.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPC. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.4 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

