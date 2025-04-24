Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 796.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 1,293.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $107.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.88. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.59 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

