Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 811.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 140,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,118,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 448,537 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $152,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,661.83. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.