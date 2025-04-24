Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 819.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $143,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,838,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 325,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 5.2 %

VSH opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

