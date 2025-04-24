Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 827.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 79,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.13%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

