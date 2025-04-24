Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 809.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $384,709.34. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at $329,527.50. This represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.64. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKFN. Hovde Group started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

