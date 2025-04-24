Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 809.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 76.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie acquired 600 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.80 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,843. This represents a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.8 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

