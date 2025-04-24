Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tennant were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,936.60. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tennant has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNC

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.