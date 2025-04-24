The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,662,000 after purchasing an additional 85,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 952,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.26. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

