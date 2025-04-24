TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE BLD opened at $295.26 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

