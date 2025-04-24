Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 35.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 241,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODG. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

MODG opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.74 and a beta of 1.47. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

