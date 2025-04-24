TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in TowneBank by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

