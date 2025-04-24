Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMARFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS DMAR opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.38. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

