Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,084.50. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,147 shares of company stock worth $935,758. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

