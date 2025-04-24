Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sunoco by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sunoco by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8976 per share. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.64%.

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

