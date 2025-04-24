Townsquare Capital LLC Has $151,000 Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,552,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,798,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 240,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 564,014 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $49,508.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,928.61. The trade was a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

