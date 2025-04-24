Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Voya Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

VOYA opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

