Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after buying an additional 891,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $143,475,000. Amundi lifted its position in Assurant by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 213,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average of $206.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

View Our Latest Report on Assurant

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.