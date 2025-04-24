Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $126.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

