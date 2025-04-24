Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 5,936 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after buying an additional 44,610,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,697,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,693 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

