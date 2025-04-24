Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,417 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COLD. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.